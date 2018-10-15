A Waterfall Fails to Fall Due to the Heavy Winds of Storm Callum on the Isle of Skye in Scotland

A wonderfully thoughtful man named Chris Martin of Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland wanted to take his wife Samantha away for the weekend to celebrate their anniversary. The couple decided upon Talisker Beach on the Isle of Skye. As they were driving, Storm Callum was making its way across the British Isles.

Before the storm hit, Martin made his way across the island to the black sand beach he’d so wanted to see and captured amusing footage of a waterfall failing to fall due to the heavy winds of the storm. Luckily, the Martins remained safe as the deadly storm passed through.