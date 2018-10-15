Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Waterfall Fails to Fall Due to the Heavy Winds of Storm Callum on the Isle of Skye in Scotland

by at on

A wonderfully thoughtful man named Chris Martin of Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland wanted to take his wife Samantha away for the weekend to celebrate their anniversary. The couple decided upon Talisker Beach on the Isle of Skye. As they were driving, Storm Callum was making its way across the British Isles.

Before the storm hit, Martin made his way across the island to the black sand beach he’d so wanted to see and captured amusing footage of a waterfall failing to fall due to the heavy winds of the storm. Luckily, the Martins remained safe as the deadly storm passed through.

I decided I wanted to see the black beach at Talisker bay that I had heard of so we drove to the other side of the island , over the hills on single track roads into the edge of nowhere. The road ends and you have to walk about a mile through someone’s garden and along fields to get to the beach. …Upon arriving at the beach, the tide was in but there was just enough beach left to see the beautiful black sand that I came to see. It was stunning, but I couldn’t help notice ‘the waterfall’, it was literally ‘blowing away’.

Failing Waterfall



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP