A Waterfall Fails to Fall Due to the Heavy Winds of Storm Callum on the Isle of Skye in Scotland

A wonderfully thoughtful man named Chris Martin of Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland wanted to take his wife Samantha away for the weekend to celebrate their anniversary. The couple decided upon Talisker Beach on the Isle of Skye. As they were driving, Storm Callum was making its way across the British Isles.
Before the storm hit, Martin made his way across the island to the black sand beach he’d so wanted to see and captured amusing footage of a waterfall failing to fall due to the heavy winds of the storm. Luckily, the Martins remained safe as the deadly storm passed through.
I decided I wanted to see the black beach at Talisker bay that I had heard of so we drove to the other side of the island , over the hills on single track roads into the edge of nowhere. The road ends and you have to walk about a mile through someone’s garden and along fields to get to the beach. …Upon arriving at the beach, the tide was in but there was just enough beach left to see the beautiful black sand that I came to see. It was stunning, but I couldn’t help notice ‘the waterfall’, it was literally ‘blowing away’.