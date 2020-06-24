Ephemeral Watercolor Sink Art That Reinforces the Importance of Washing Hands and Staying Creative

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While artist Marta Grossi was on assignment in Milan, Italy, she found herself having to stay there for an extended period of time due to the country’s quarantine. As she contemplated her own situation of being away from her family, Grossi found comfort in her craft. When she ran out of paper, she began painting in the sink with watercolors. This act of necessity led to a profound discovery about the role that the sink plays in one’s life and the importance of staying creative particularly during this trying time in history.

Now more than ever we need to stay positive and to find beauty even in the unexpected places. A few weeks ago I thought about the perception of things, about how many times we are reminded to wash our hands since we met the coronavirus. The sinks of all the world are now becoming silent companions, we look out every day – and under these tragic circumstances – a simple piece of furniture is changing in front of our eyes. …The sink of this apartment is now my temporary canvas, at first, it started as a necessity because I finished all of my drawing papers.

Grossi’s art features incredibly detailed images of flowers, architecture, and wildlife. After the image is finished, Grossi embraces the ephemera and allows the sink to wash it away over the course of 24 hours.

Every day I paint with watercolors a new subject and after 24 hours I let the water destroy the art piece, and that reminds me that life is beautiful even in the ugly, scary and the unknown.

