Beautiful Watercolor Illustrations of Endangered and Vulnerable Marine and Animal Life

Artist Canan Esen creates absolutely beautiful watercolor portraits and illustrations of marine and animal life, many of which are considered to be threatened/endangered. Included in this category are elephants, reindeer, sperm whales, humpback whales, Orcas, and sea turtles. With the sale of each watercolor, Esen donates 10% of profits to support ocean and marine life causes. Esen also collaborated with the Lonely Whale Foundation to create a casual shoe featuring an ethereal watercolor humpback whale design.
Art, oceans and wildlife—these are German artist Canan Esen’s greatest passions. The Lonely Whale Foundation’s mission of inspiring empathy and action for ocean health and the wellbeing of marine wildlife prompted Canan to create a simple shoe with a complex message. Canan doesn’t simply put her watercolors to paper and walk away. Canan’s watercolor reflects humpback whales in their true habitat, emphasizing their movement as they plunge into the ocean. Her love of marine wildlife and connection to the aquatic world makes her art the perfect representation of Lonely Whale’s message.
via My Modern Met