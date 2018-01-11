Beautiful Watercolor Illustrations of Endangered and Vulnerable Marine and Animal Life

Art, oceans and wildlife—these are German artist Canan Esen’s greatest passions. The Lonely Whale Foundation’s mission of inspiring empathy and action for ocean health and the wellbeing of marine wildlife prompted Canan to create a simple shoe with a complex message. Canan doesn’t simply put her watercolors to paper and walk away. Canan’s watercolor reflects humpback whales in their true habitat, emphasizing their movement as they plunge into the ocean. Her love of marine wildlife and connection to the aquatic world makes her art the perfect representation of Lonely Whale’s message.

