Scarlet Witch and Vision Try to Live a Quiet Retro Suburban Life in the Disney+ Series ‘WandaVision’

The Disney+ series WandaVision brings the deceased Marvel character Vision (Paul Bettany) back to life and married to his lady love Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) where they attempt to live out a quiet mid-century suburban life very similar to the one portrayed in The Dick Van Dyke Show. Despite their happy reunion, however, the supercouple notices that something appears to be amiss.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.