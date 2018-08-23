Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Contortionist Shows How He Can Walk Forward With His Feet Turned Completely Backwards

by at on

Mr Elastic Walks with Feet Backwards

Contortionist Moses Lanham aka Mr. Elastic Man, who set the Guinness World Record for “Fastest time to walk 20 meters with feet facing backwards” in 2011, demonstrated for The Wizard Of Odd TV exactly how he is able to perform this incredible feat. Lanham’s elastic ability appeared after he fell 18 feet from a rope at the age of 14. Because of his awkward landing his body developed extra cartilage in his ankles, knees and hips, which allow him to rotate his feet without pain.

The Wizard of Odd TV went to small town Michigan to meet up with Moses Lanham aka Mr. Elastic and see if he can really turn his feet backwards and walk. Known as backwards feet man and Mr elastic can rotate his feet 180 degrees backwards and walk.

Here’s the official footage from Lanham’s Guinness World Record performance in 2011.

via Caters



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP