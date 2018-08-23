Contortionist Shows How He Can Walk Forward With His Feet Turned Completely Backwards

Contortionist Moses Lanham aka Mr. Elastic Man, who set the Guinness World Record for “Fastest time to walk 20 meters with feet facing backwards” in 2011, demonstrated for The Wizard Of Odd TV exactly how he is able to perform this incredible feat. Lanham’s elastic ability appeared after he fell 18 feet from a rope at the age of 14. Because of his awkward landing his body developed extra cartilage in his ankles, knees and hips, which allow him to rotate his feet without pain.

The Wizard of Odd TV went to small town Michigan to meet up with Moses Lanham aka Mr. Elastic and see if he can really turn his feet backwards and walk. Known as backwards feet man and Mr elastic can rotate his feet 180 degrees backwards and walk.

Here’s the official footage from Lanham’s Guinness World Record performance in 2011.

via Caters