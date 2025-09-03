GeoGuessr Attempts To Walk Across Greater London Without Using a Single Road or Canal

Geoguessr expert GeoWizard (Tom Davies) and his brother Ben attempted to walk across Greater London without using a single major road or canal. Davies spent a great deal of time planning out his route using Google Earth before the brothers set out on their journey across and through the bustling city.

There was only really one natural place I could progress to.But was a London route really feasible? For a while, I wasn’t sure, but after weeks of on and off Google Earth detective work, my other specialty, and a whole lot of tweaking and rerouting, I’d managed to come up with a route that I believed, just like last time, to be just about doable, albeit, about three times longer.

The route was certainly tricky, particularly when they got to very busy spots around certain neighborhoods.

Things have already been trickier and slower than expected up until this point, but with fence riddled schools, apartment complexes, and construction sites standing between me and the Thames, there can be no dilly-dallying.