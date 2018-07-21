Laughing Squid

The Long Held Bond Between Alexandria Survivors Starts to Fray in the Season 9 'Walking Dead' Trailer

The trailer for the ninth season of the runaway hit show The Walking Dead, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, shows the survivors of several communities coming together to rebuild a safe place for them to live safely and in peace. Yet despite this cooperative spirit, as foreshadowed in the season eight finale, the enduring bond between the original/Alexandria survivors begins to fray. And with the confirmed departure of Andrew Lincoln, it will be Rick Grimes who most likely suffers the consequences.

Here the scene in the season eight finale during which Maggie and Ezekiel plot Rick’s demise.



