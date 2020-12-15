VOC-25, A Conceptual Vocal Synthesizer That Uses 25 Sets of Plastic Teeth to Emit Blood Curdling Screams

Swedish artist and craftsman Love Hulten (previously) has created “VOC-25”, a conceptual vocal synthesizer based upon the Axoloti Core 25 circuit board. The traditional computer setup features 25 sets of plastic teeth that are attached to the “monitor”. Each jaw screams at a different pitch whenever a note on the attached keyboard is played. A blood curdling chorus can be summoned with a few simple chords.

VOC-25 is a conceptual vocal synthesizer based on the Axoloti Core and 25 sets of plastic teeth, each set representing a unique note on the keyboard. The three-part wooden setup echoes the look of a classic desktop computer including monitor, main console and keyboard. …The Axoloti board inputs MIDI via the 25-key keyboard, but it also outputs MIDI. These signals are converted to DC current via control boards located inside the monitor segment. The custom-built boards direct the “choir” – 25 individual solenoids, each one connected to a set of hinged teeth.

