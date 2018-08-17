Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous Computer Generated Visualization of the Sun’s Magnetic Field on August 10, 2018

by at on

Magnetic Field Portrayed

Scientists at the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) used daily scientific data to create an absolutely gorgeous computer generated visualization showing what the magnetic field of the sun looked like on August 10, 2018. They further clarified the image by superimposing defining lines so that viewers can easily spot the different areas of the fields.

We took the opportunity to compare an extreme ultraviolet view of the sun with the same image showing the superimposed field lines. The bright active region right at the central area of the sun clearly shows a concentration of field lines, as well as the small active region at the sun’s right edge, but to a lesser extent. Magnetism drives the dynamic activity near the sun’s surface



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP