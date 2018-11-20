Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Strategic Cropping of Session Photos Joined With the Creative Use of Typography Visually Defined Jazz

by at on

Art Blakely and the Messengers

In the second chapter in her mini-series about American Jazz, video producer Estelle Caswell of the Vox series Earworm, explores the fascinating history of the specific design features most associated with jazz albums with the help of legendary archivist Michael Cuscuna.

This iconic style, which primarily consisted of strategically cropped session photos and the playful use of typography to visually describe the music, was developed by graphic designer Reid Miles of the legendary Blue Note Records. Throughout his career, Miles designed over 500 album covers, each one unique to the artist and absolutely spot on.

When asked to visualize what jazz looks like, you might picture bold typography, two tone photography, and minimal graphic design. If you did, you’re recalling the work of a jazz label that single-handedly defined the “look” of jazz music in the 1950s and1960s: Blue Note.

It's Time Typography Blue Note Jazz

Here are some excellent examples of Miles’ iconic work and influence.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP