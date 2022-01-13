A Detailed Virtual Reconstruction of Ancient Rome

The team at History in 3D created an incredibly detailed virtual reconstruction of Ancient Rome that includes some of the most famous historical landmarks of the era. Over the course of eight minutes, the video travels through the city, showcasing the elaborate architecture, buildings of note, and even public baths that were in use during the year IV AD.

In this video you can see the whole center of the Eternal City from the air, as well as other significant areas, such ar Campus Martius, or Trastevere (Transtiberim). You can see the Forum, Colosseum, imperial Forums (Fori Imperiali), as well as famous baths, theaters, temples and palaces.

The video is part of an ongoing project to virtual reconstruct the entire city.

Our goal is to create the most extensive, detailed and accurate virtual 3D reconstruction of Ancient Rome. …This is the current progress of our project, and as you can see about 40% of all Rome, as it was in IV AD, is already done.