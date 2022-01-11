The Design of Public Latrines in Ancient Rome

Garrett Ryan of toldinstone explains how ancient Romans went to the bathroom, focusing on the design of public latrines. Ryan explains that although there were several ways to relieve oneself privately, many Romans preferred to keep their waste far away from home and use the public option instead. Perhaps this was the source of the old adage “don’t shit where you eat”.

Almost every Roman city had large public latrines, where many people – often 20 or more – could relieve themselves in remarkably opulent settings.

Simple History previously addressed this issue, using animation to describe the often odiferous practice.

