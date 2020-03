Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Alexa Sirbu and Lukas Vojir of XK Studio (previously) very cleverly imagined what types of virtual humanlike foods that androids of the future might want to eat in a very colorful, calorie-free, 100% organic, 0% food graphic animation.

A research project by XK studio, serves the answer to an age old question. Do androids crave virtual food? The original function of food as pure nourishment transcended over the millennia, gaining aesthetic quality alongside the calories..

via Vimeo Staff Picks