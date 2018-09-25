Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Violence Against Women In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Awakens an Important Awareness to Current Events

by at on

As part of their ongoing analysis of the dystopian world of The Handmaid’s Tale, Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of ScreenPrism take a hard look at the extreme amount of violence used against women in the series and poses the question, “Why are we still watching?” It’s not that the violence is titillating or enjoyable. It is not fun to watch nor is it even realistic. Instead, the series offers a worst case scenario against which viewers can prepare. It awakens an important awareness to what’s happening in current events and to fight like June if necessary.

We are currently in a divided contentious era. Politically the story by following its own internal logic will naturally arrive at emotional and thematic resonances with events in our world …what we’re really recognizing here is an emotional reality. There is a mirror of our American society in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. It’s not a literal one but a reflection of something that we recognize.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP