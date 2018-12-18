Restored Vintage Footage Showing Different Locations Within Paris From 1896-1900 During La Belle Époque

Filmmaker Guy Jones, who skillfully restores vintage film footage to video quality, has taken separate reels of footage taken by the Lumiére company and put it into a single, seamless video. The video is a wonderful tour various locations within the city of Paris from 1896-1900 during the height of the La Belle Époque.

Slowed down footage to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance. These films were taken by the Lumière company. Notre-Dame Cathedral (1896)

Alma Bridge (1900)

Avenue des Champs-Élysées (1899)

Place de la Concorde (1897)

Passing of a fire brigade (1897)

Tuileries Garden (1896)

Moving walkway at the Paris Exposition (1900)

The Eiffel Tower from the Rives de la Seine à Paris (1897)

Jones is currently raising funds through GoFundMe in order continue his mission to restore and post vintage footage.