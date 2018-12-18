Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Restored Vintage Footage Showing Different Locations Within Paris From 1896-1900 During La Belle Époque

by at on

Filmmaker Guy Jones, who skillfully restores vintage film footage to video quality, has taken separate reels of footage taken by the Lumiére company and put it into a single, seamless video. The video is a wonderful tour various locations within the city of Paris from 1896-1900 during the height of the La Belle Époque.

Slowed down footage to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance. These films were taken by the Lumière company.

Notre-Dame Cathedral (1896)
Alma Bridge (1900)
Avenue des Champs-Élysées (1899)
Place de la Concorde (1897)
Passing of a fire brigade (1897)
Tuileries Garden (1896)
Moving walkway at the Paris Exposition (1900)
The Eiffel Tower from the Rives de la Seine à Paris (1897)

Jones is currently raising funds through GoFundMe in order continue his mission to restore and post vintage footage.

I track down, restore and compile rare old historical film footage and recordings from the 1880s-mid 20th century. But my living situation is unfortunately changing and I will also be needing a new computer soon – the problem is that I work a full time job (unrelated to this) but am still rather poor. It takes a lot of time to put these videos together! If you like what I’ve been doing with my youtube channel please consider helping me out to keep production running smoothly!




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP