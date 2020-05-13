Vintage Deyrolle Style Posters of Curious Creatures

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

French artist Camille Renversade creates wonderfully vintage Deyrolle style cryptozoological posters of the most curious creatures that have lived within the legend of imagination for a very long time. Included in these fantastical illustrations are the biological features of a Kraken, a unicorn, a dragon, a snake-woman, a bat-man, and a fly-man.

Inspired by the famous Deyrolle school boards, I created them in partnership with Maison Deyrolle in Paris. Specialized in cryptozoology, Camille Renversade gradually becomes a creator of strange animals, a hybridermist sculptor, creator of cabinets of curiosities, designer or even professor of chemistry

Prints and other items are available for purchase through the Curiosites Renversade Etsy store.

via Neatorama