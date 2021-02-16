Swimming Pools With the Iconic Vincent van Gogh Painting ‘The Starry Night’ Hand Painted on the Liners

Buenos Aires artists Camila Despalanques and Rocío Fernández of Amancay Murales have reinterpreted the iconic Vincent van Gogh painting “The Starry Night” as a decorative hand painted pool liner for those who like to swim above the stars. Despalanques and Fernández have quite accurately recreated van Gogh’s distinctive bold paint strokes and pops of bright color that seem to bend and flow with the movement of water.

Starry Night pool intervention.

Perhaps a determined soul could sit by this colorful pool while building a LEGO version of the same work of art for a very meta experience.

The pair had previously done another interpretation of the painting at another pool in 2019.

via My Modern Met