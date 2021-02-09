A Colorful LEGO Reinterpretation of the Iconic Painting ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent van Gogh

Lego Truman submitted a highly creative LEGO IDEAS design that reinterprets the iconic Vincent van Gogh painting “The Starry Night” in colorful bricks. The 1,552 piece set reimagines the painting a 3D replication and uses various techniques to capture the distinct brushstrokes of the artist. The set also includes a minifig van Gogh, an artist’s easel, palette, and a paintbrush.

The design is based on the painting “The Starry Night” by van Gogh, painted in 1889.

The set re-imagines the original painting in a 3D scene, with strong emphasis on the artist’s iconic brush strokes and color choice.

Truman was able to get 10,000 people to support this project and now it will become an official LEGO set.

via Mike Shouts