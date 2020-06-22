A Beautiful Compilation of People’s Reactions to Viewing the Moon Through a High Power Telescope

Filmmakers Wylie Overstreet and Alex Gorosh of the series To Scale: brought a high-powered telescope to the streets of Los Angeles and allowed passersby to take a look at the moon above. The men captured each proclamation of wonder emitted from each person who had just peered through the eyepiece of the telescope and put it into a beautiful and heartwarming compilation.

We took a telescope around the streets of Los Angeles to give passersby an up-close look at a familiar object: a new view of the moon. All footage captured in-camera–no compositing.

via Miss Cellania