Velveeta Cheese Scented Nail Polish

Velveeta partnered with Nails Inc. to create a unique nail polish duo that is scented with the distinctive aromas of the processed cheese product and reflects the colors of their iconic packaging. There are nail stickers available that also reflect the “La Dolce Velveeta” campaign.

Make your nails look as smooth as Velveeta feels. We’re teaming up with America’s most-loved creamy, delicious cheese brand to bring you these equally creamy, cheese-scented nail polish duo! So you can live your biggest, boldest life, pinkies out.

The colors are “La Dolce Velveeta Yellow” and “Finger Food Red”, both are cheese scented but the aroma does not appear until your nails are fully dry.

The cheese scent will appear when fully dry. Now you can be as bold as the cheese you love. That’s La Dolce Velveeta.Polish comes in La Dolce Velveeta yellow and Finger Food red, inspired by your favorite VELVEETA. While our polish is cheese-scented, it is (unfortunately) not made of VELVEETA. Please don’t eat it—that’s what cheesy, melty VELVEETA is for!

via Weird Universe