It functions like a country in other ways – such as minting its own Euros, printing its own stamps and also issuing passports and license plates. It has a flag, a national anthem and even has its own media outlets. It does not tax its citizens however and for money relies on things like admission fees for places of interest and souvenir sales.

The wonderfully informative series The Infographics Show explains through entertaining animation, what daily life looks like in Vatican City , the smallest non-sovereign country in the world, in terms of its government, its population, its money, its workforce population and its financial reliance upon tourism.

