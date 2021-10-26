Bloodthirsty Vampire Sings a Halloween Version of ABBA’s ‘Lay Your Love on Me’

Comedian Brian David Gilbert (previously) dressed up as a bloodthirsty vampire and performed a Halloween themed cover of the ABBA song “Lay All Your Love on Me”. Rather than love, however, this wailing vampire preferred that blood be laid on him.

Sometimes, a vampire just has to sing.

This song is part of an entire album that is full of spooky covers of ABBA Songs by Brian David Gilbert.

Many years ago, Brian David Gilbert and Jonah Scott talked about how most of ABBA’s music could be sung by Halloween villains. This year, they turned that 3 minute conversation into a full album.