A Clever Hack of Using Wine Glasses to Cut Cake

Cutting Cake With Wine Glasses

Some very clever people have found a hack that lets people cut the cake even if there is no knife available. This method uses wine glasses. The goblets are turned upside down so that the cup penetrates through the icing and into the soft, baked goodness within. When the goblet is turned right side up, a perfect slice of cake is there, waiting for immediate consumption.

TikToker theroseperiod invited those to share her birthday cake in the same way.

@theroseperiod

Happy 20th birthday to my Jules!##twenty##fyp##birthdaycake##wineglasses##tiktokmom

? Outro: Happy Birthday – Altered Images

via Born In Space


