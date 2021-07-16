Laughing Squid

Using Sound to Shatter a Wine Glass in Slow Motion

by on

In a fractured episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously), host Gavin Free recorded the sound of a utensil striking a glass and adjusted that sound to different frequencies. He then focused the sound with a bit of PVC pipe and used the sound to shatter the glass. He captured this remarkable event in various forms of slow motion, including a super slow version at an incredible 187,500 frames per second.

Gav plays a wine glass’s least favourite sound at extreme volumes and captures the results at 187,500fps. That’s around 7500x slower than you can see with your own face.

Breaking Wine Glass With Sound



