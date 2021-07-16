Using Sound to Shatter a Wine Glass in Slow Motion

In a fractured episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously), host Gavin Free recorded the sound of a utensil striking a glass and adjusted that sound to different frequencies. He then focused the sound with a bit of PVC pipe and used the sound to shatter the glass. He captured this remarkable event in various forms of slow motion, including a super slow version at an incredible 187,500 frames per second.

