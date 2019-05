Musician Dave Rucci took a wire cutter and snipped off all but one string (G) on his guitar. He then proceeded to play ten different and iconic intro riffs using only one finger on that one string.

…these 10 classic riffs are pretty much perfect to try on just your G-string, whether you have all your strings, or whether you’re in the process of changing them and you want to literally try the riffs with just the one string.

via The Awesomer