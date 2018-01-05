Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Benefits of Putting the Security of Blockchain Ledger Technology to Use Within the Voting Process

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a fascinating video for Big Think, technology entrepreneur Brian Behlendorf, the executive director of HyperLedger, an open source blockchain project that’s thinking beyond cryptocurrency, talks about the benefits of putting the security of blockchain ledger technology to use within the voting system. At the same time, Behlendorf also acknowledges that it wouldn’t be prudent to digitize the entire process, such as using mobile devices to vote mostly because these devices are not immune to hacking, malware and malfunction.

Going digital isn’t just a matter of convenience, but one of accountability—citizens the world over are increasingly losing trust in the democratic system, from miscounted votes, to denying eligible people the right to vote at all. …Brian Behlendorf considers two aspects where blockchain can help, and one where it absolutely can’t. Better tech can end voter discrimination at polling stations, and falsely reported totals at the state and national levels, but will we ever be able to vote on our mobile devices from the comfort of a blanket fort? Behlendorf delivers the bad news.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy