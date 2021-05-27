Trying to Use an Apple AirTag to Track a Pet Cat

An editor at CreatedTech decided to attach out a brand new Apple AirTag to his cat’s collar to see if the tracking device would keep tabs on his beloved feline.

Pretty much as soon as I saw the AirTags announcement video, I wanted to buy one and see if I could put it on my cat. So I just went ahead and did it. And in this video, I wanted to share my thoughts and opinions on, is it a good idea?

While it seemed like a good idea, in theory, the reality proved otherwise. The tag was too big for his cat, got in the way of feeding, jumped around too much when the cat was in motion, and the locater noise would probably be too scary for an already jumpy animal.

In my opinion, it’s probably not a good idea. A, because it’s generally going to be too big for anything smaller than a dog. And B, you probably just don’t need it. Keep your dog on a leash or keep your cat inside.

He talks about the pros and cons of using AirTags to keep track of domestic animals in a separate video.

Can you use AirTags to track your pet? Whether you’ve got a cat or a dog, you might find this video helpful as it explains how, when, and why the AirTag may or may not be a good idea for your specific pet and circumstances.

via Digg