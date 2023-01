The talented members of The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” performed a beautiful medley of Foo Fighters songs, including “Times Like These”, “Walk”, “Learn to Fly”, and “My Hero”. Master Sgt. Dan Roberts and Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Whalen arranged these songs for the band.

Rock out with The U.S. Army Band as they perform some of the Foo Fighters’ biggest hits.