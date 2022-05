1,000 Musicians Perform a Heartfelt Cover of the Foo Fighters Song ‘My Hero’ in Memory of Taylor Hawkins

The Rockin’1000, the enormous 1,000-person band from Italy that performs different rock songs en masse, performed a heartfelt cover of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” in memory of the late, great Taylor Hawkins at their Paris 2022 show.

One thousand musicians dedicating this song to one drummer: Taylor Hawkins.