Why Urine Doesn’t Work to Treat a Jellyfish Sting

ACS Reactions visited San Francisco’s Aquarium of the Bay to examine the traditional wisdom positing that human urine counteracts the pain of a jelly fish sting. In doing so, they took a true scientific look the process, determined it ineffective due to lack of acidity and suggested other solutions to the problem.

..the amount of acid you’re looking for just isn’t in urine. While your pee IS acidic, usually with a pH of around 6, it isn’t acidic enough to denature porins and prevent them from hole-punching your cells. And the same goes for rinsing with fresh water. …Your best bet is to find a safe, jelly-free area in the same body of water where you were stung and rinse the affected area with salt water.