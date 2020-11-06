fbpx

UPS Driver Shares Cute Photos and Funny Stories About Dogs Who Visit Him on His Rural Oregon Route

Pittie UPS

Scott Hodges, a UPS driver in Newberg, Oregon, is an animal lover who enjoys capturing adorable photos of resident dogs as they come to visit him on his truck. Hodges runs a group entitled “My life as an Unlimited Puppy Snacks driver in Newberg, OR”, and like other UPS drivers, shares the pictures he takes online. He also includes funny stories about each of his canine visitors and gives them hilarious names. For example, the “Blurrytailed Pibblemoocher”.

While Hodges loves all dogs, he is particularly enamored with Pitbulls.

Hodges asks that donations be made to the Newberg Animal Shelter .

Pit Bull UPS

Retriever UPS

Do Not Feed UPS

Cavalier UPS

