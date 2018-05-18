A Demonstration of Some of the More Unusual Guitar Techniques Set to Minor Blues Soundtrack

The really amiable and talented Steve Onotera aka SamuraiGuitarist demonstrated some of the more unusual guitar techniques and devices to a soundtrack of a minor blues jam. These techniques ranged from relatively inoffensive (playing the lick) to forgivable (beer bottle slide) to completely ridiculous (pinky only playing, reversing strings, kill switch jamming). While Onotera’s advice is very helpful, it’s still fun to try these things out for oneself.

Here’s a little minor blues jam with some strange guitar techniques. Why? Because it’s fun to get funky and weird!