Chet Phillips (previously), a talented illustrator in Austin, Texas has created “Unnatural History”, a wonderful series of vintage scientific field study illustrations that feature fictional creatures and monsters that appear in movies, television, and literature.

From the series “Unnatural History” that explores pop culture characters depicted as vintage biology illustration studies.

These and other prints can be purchased through Phillips’ Etsy store.

