Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

The San Francisco Designer Who Makes Unique Couture Masks for Lady Gaga & Other Famous Clients

by on

60 Second Docs profiled talented San Francisco fashion designer Lance Victor Moore who creates unique couture masks that are both protective and non-protective. Each mask features an elaborate assortment of such adornments as large jewels, shiny spikes, pointy quills, glittering tusks, and curling horns.

Lance Victor Moore…is a couture face jewelry designer. …He’s forged his own path into the jewelry world by embracing his individuality — his intricate, bejeweled, spike-covered designs are not your mom’s N95.

Moore’s most famous client, Lady Gaga, has worn Moore’s incredible masks on several occasions.



Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting




Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved