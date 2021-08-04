The San Francisco Designer Who Makes Unique Couture Masks for Lady Gaga & Other Famous Clients

60 Second Docs profiled talented San Francisco fashion designer Lance Victor Moore who creates unique couture masks that are both protective and non-protective. Each mask features an elaborate assortment of such adornments as large jewels, shiny spikes, pointy quills, glittering tusks, and curling horns.

Lance Victor Moore…is a couture face jewelry designer. …He’s forged his own path into the jewelry world by embracing his individuality — his intricate, bejeweled, spike-covered designs are not your mom’s N95.

Moore’s most famous client, Lady Gaga, has worn Moore’s incredible masks on several occasions.