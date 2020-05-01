An Unemployed Stop-Motion Skeleton Struggles to Find Work as an Actor in a World Full of Special Effects

“Rebooted” is a brilliant stop-motion hybrid short by Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks that tells the story of an aging, unemployed stop-motion skeleton named Phil who was once an A-list star in earlier times. Phil desperately struggles to find work as an actor in his beloved Hollywood, which no longer has any use for him due to their embrace of CGI and other special effects. When he finds out that his own movie is being remade without him, Phill considers burning it all down.

Here’s how this excellent film was made.

