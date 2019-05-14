Ukulele Made From Thousands of Colored Pencils

The wonderfully talkative craftsman Nick Zammeti who previously created a very meta giant pencil, broke out the pencils once again to create a colorful ukulele. Zammeti happily shared each step of the process from gluing the pencils together, cutting the block to hollow form, setting the pieces in place, adding the hardware and then finally stringing the instrument. Similar to the Colored Pencil Stratocaster, Zammeti’s ukulele played some colorful tunes.

Did you see I made a Ukulele out of coloured pencils .? https://t.co/aUS357wVIZ pic.twitter.com/90550GsGd9 — Nick Zammeti (@nickzammeti) May 13, 2019