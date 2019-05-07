A Giant Colored Pencil Made Out of Colored Pencils

Woodworker Nick Zammeti cleverly built a giant colored pencil made out of many, many boxes of colored pencils. This very meta idea came to Zammeti while he was thinking about how much he relies on his pencils and his experience creating handcrafted items out of other unexpected items. While the result of his hard work is a bit wieldy, it does what it should.

I’ve done quite a few pencil projects …bowls and vases and pots and bits and pieces. Looking at these pencils and thinking to myself what can I make? I have these pencils. What about a huge pencil?

