Canadian Musician Channels Jimi Hendrix During an Incredible Cover of ‘Voodoo Child’ on a Ukulele

Canadian musician and songwriter James Hill, who has been called a ukulele virtuoso, channeled Jimi Hendrix in a incredible live cover of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)“. Hill impressively shredded the lead without a single mistake and skillfully employed clever strumming techniques to give the song the fuller sound it needed.

Video recorded live without looping or overdubs.
RECIPE:
1 Mya-Moe baritone ukulele (Low G – G – B – E)
1 guitar amp (Fender Blues Junior or equivalent)
1 bass amp (15 inch)
1 line splitter (Radial ABY box)
1 Diamond J-Drive pedal (made in Halifax, NS!)
4 busted strings
2 broken fingernails
Season to taste and serve hot!

