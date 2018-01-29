UC Berkeley Professor Smashes His Laptop in Front of Students to Make a Point About Expectations

I smashed “my” laptop on the first day of Critical Making class at UC Berkeley unexpectedly and dramatically https://t.co/P7GGiLMkXB

On the first day of my Critical Making class at UC Berkeley, I wanted to make a point about expectations – about expectations for this course and more importantly about leaving them behind as we enagage in the material and topics within Critical Making. Rather than say it or even show a slide, I unexpectedly and dramatically lifted “my” laptop and smashed it across the floor of the classroom.

