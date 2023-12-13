Two Legged Rescued Dog Who Was Shot in the Head Now Walks Proudly in New Prosthetics

A spunky little two-legged dog named Amira who had been shot in the head and was rescued by the wonderful people at the Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand, has found a loving, supportive home halfway around the world in Montreal, Canada where her very determined adopted mother Lara Pleasant takes incredibly good care of her.

Lara wanted Amira to have prosthetics, as her wheelchair did not let her sniff the ground. After being told that Amira was too old by 20 different companies, the amazing 3D Pets in New Jersey were more than happy to accommodate, and now Amira is fully and proudly mobile.

