Two Legged Adoptable Rescue Cat Conquers Every New Challenge Put In Front of Him

A rescued tuxedo cat named Legend, who is being lovingly fostered by a woman named Meagan, is constantly conquering new challenges despite the fact that his back two legs were amputated due to injuries he sustained while living with a cat hoarder. When he first arrived at Meagan’s home, Legend was very shy, but after about a month, he came out of his shell.

So he didn’t really want to eat in front of me at first or to play I just was patient I gave him the space that he needed…a month he finally started coming out on his own.

Pretty soon, Legend was surpassing all sorts of milestones such as jumping onto the couch by himself, climbing the stairs, and generally acting like the young cat he is.

Watching him have all his firsts was just amazing. In the morning I would go down and he’d be at the bottom of the stairs. The stairs are definitely hard for him. He has to expend more energy doing anything that he does. so once he goes crazy and has the zoomies for a little bit he just kind of likes to relax on the couch and chill and hang out.

Legend is up for adoption with Puppy Kitty New York City.

Legend is up for adoption. I love Legend so much and I wish I could adopt him but it would limit my ability to help the next Legend. I’m hoping that Legend’s story will inspire someone to open their heart and their home to an amazing cat like him.