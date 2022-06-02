Woman Amusingly Narrates How One Turtle’s Attempt to Climb Onto a Log Knocked Other Turtles Off

While LAH was visiting Lake Washington in the Pacific Northwest, she came upon a group of turtles sunning themselves undisturbed on a log. That is until another larger terrapin, whom she named Gary, tried to join them. LAH then provided a hilarious narration of how Gary’s attempt to get onto the log inadvertently caused other turtles to fall off and into the water. She further announced that it was all for nothing as Gary fell off and into the water as well.

Oh no, Gary f**ked it all up. Now Gary got off and he’s the one who caused all the commotion.

via Digg