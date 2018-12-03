Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Timelapse Showing the Intricate Process of Turning Plywood Boards Into Gorgeous Geodesic Spheres

by at on

Woodworker Keith Williams shared a remarkable timelapse showing how he transforms flat plywood boards into gorgeous geodesic spheres of different sizes. The large sphere is made of 180 triangles which are made into 12 pentagons and 20 hexagons, while the smaller sphere that rolls by at the end is made up of 60 triangles that form 12 pentagons.

Turning Plywood into Geodesic Spheres

Geodesic Plywood Ball

While the math seems complicated, Williams states that he prefers the “caveman method” of measuring.

I’m not a math genius. The trig. involved in a lot of this is way too advanced for me. Here is my “caveman” method for figuring bevel angles. One easy way to figure the angles for any given polyhedron layout is to make a model out of 1/8” tempered hardboard. Hot melt glue it together edge to edge. The glue will allow some flex, and you don’t need a bevel angle. Use a digital protractor (not an exotic tool anymore) to measure the outside angle and then bisect it for the bevel angle. This will get you close.

Williams explains the difference between the two sizes and builds the aforementioned smaller sphere in a separate video.

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP