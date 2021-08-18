Humans Amusingly Turn a Lamp On and Off Just by Touching Their Cat’s Nose

Lakeland, Florida couple Timothy Whitt and fiancé Carolina quite hilariously turned a lamp in their home on and off by just touching the little nose of their beloved cat Poopy. It appears that Poopy’s leg was resting on the base of a touch-sensitive lamp on the shelf above them, making his whole body electro-conductive.

While eating fast food, Carolina tapped Poopy – who also goes by Little Boy – on the nose while he was touching the lamp. This caused the lamp to activate and change brightness, as the electrons traveled from Carolina to Poopy, and then to the lamp.