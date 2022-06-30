Kind Turkish Butchers Give Stray Cat a Tasty Treat

A trio of very kind butchers at the Yesim Meat Gallery in Manisa, Turkey gave a hungry stray cat a tasty treat. The ginger feline climbed upon a lamb statue in front of the counter as if to make himself known and even perhaps, to ask politely for something to eat.

A butcher gives a piece of meat to a stray cat.

This is not the first time this cat has come into the shop to ask for a treat.

The shop owner, Ikram Korkmazer, has a standing policy of compassion: to feed hungry animals who wander in.

(translated) The world will gain love.