Hilarious True Facts About the Incredibly Fashion Forward Cutter Insects Who Are Masters of Disguise

Using amazing footage from the late, great insect photographer Andreas Kay (previously) who sadly passed away in October, the very entertaining Ze Frank examines the interesting fashion choices of the tiny leafhopper, treehopper and planthopper insects for his zoologically themed True Facts series.

These hoppers are part of the Auchenorrhyncha family which is related to the cicada. Not only are these insects particularly stylish, but they are incredibly attractive to their honey sweetness and are incredible masters of disguise.