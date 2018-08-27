Laughing Squid

Aging Investigator Tries to Recall the Details of His Biggest Case in ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Teaser

In the decade spanning teaser trailer for the third season of the HBO series True Detective, an aging Arkansas investigator named Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) tries to recall the details of the biggest case of his career despite the fact that his “whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces.” Decades ago, Hays and another detective (Stephen Dorff) investigated a horrific case of two missing Ozark children and the assortment adults who were somehow involved in their lives.

Partner detectives investigate a macabre crime involving two missing children in the heart of the Ozarks, Arkansas.

The third season of the series is set to premiere January 2019 on HBO.



