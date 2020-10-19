Unappetizing Bag of ‘Trojan Peas’ That Cleverly Hides Häagen-Daz Ice Cream From Family Freezer Thieves

Australian media agency Thinkerbell has come up with “Trojan Peas”, a hilarious way to hide a beloved pint of Häagen-Dazs ice cream from family members and/or roommates who otherwise surreptitiously steal scoops from the container. This clever camouflaging bag is purposely made to look like a really unappetizing bag of peas that no one would really want to open.

Inspired by the legendary tale of the Trojan Horse (as well as boring bags of frozen peas), we specially designed the pack with ugly colours and dull branding to ensure that no kid, partner, or housemate would ever want to look inside. Ok, it’s really just a boring bag of peas, but that’s the point.

via DesignTAXI