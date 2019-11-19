Actor Wil Wheaton (previously) and R. Stevens of Diesel Sweeties (previously) have joined forces together again to design a “Trek Side of the Moon” t-shirt. This brilliant design mashes together Star Trek (Wheaton played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation) with the iconic Pink Floyd album cover artwork from Dark Side of the Moon.

Several months ago, I got this silly idea to combine two things I love, and make something that I wanted to own. I am not skilled at design, so I asked my friend, Rich Stevens, if he could turn my idea into a reality. Rich delivered, in a big way…

The “Trek Side of the Moon” t-shirt is available for purchase at Cotton Bureau through December 3, 2019.