Trapped Summer, A Whimsical Animated Ode to the Feeling of Being Stuck in the Suffocating City Heat

“Trapped Summer” by 3D artist and motion designer Peter Tomaszewicz is a whimsical animated ode to that feeling of being stuck in the city during the stifling, suffocating heat of summer without relief. Making things even worse is the fact that everyone else has escaped to the seaside.

The idea for this animation came from my current life situation, a really hot summer, which sometimes feels like a dream for some people… holiday mode on, the beach, the sun, the drinks… but for me, I was just stuck in the city of London… making this project I guess…

