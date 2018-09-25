Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Trapped Summer, A Whimsical Animated Ode to the Feeling of Being Stuck in the Suffocating City Heat

by at on

Trapped Summer

“Trapped Summer” by 3D artist and motion designer Peter Tomaszewicz is a whimsical animated ode to that feeling of being stuck in the city during the stifling, suffocating heat of summer without relief. Making things even worse is the fact that everyone else has escaped to the seaside.

The idea for this animation came from my current life situation, a really hot summer, which sometimes feels like a dream for some people… holiday mode on, the beach, the sun, the drinks… but for me, I was just stuck in the city of London… making this project I guess…

Trapped Summer Popsicles

via Vimeo Staff Picks



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP